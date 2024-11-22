Woman faces $17k fine or 18 months jail Time for plot to defraud CIBC bank

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A WOMAN faced $17,000 in fines after admitting to a plot that defrauded CIBC FirstCaribbean of $4,980 last August.

Senior Magistrate Kendra Kelly sentenced Nexis Seymour, 29, on four counts of attempted fraud by false pretences, three counts of conspiracy to commit fraud, seven counts of possession of forged documents, four counts of uttering a forged document and one count of the deceit of a public officer.

Nexis, through the use of forged documents, attempted to defraud FirstCaribbean of $4,980 between August 11 and 28, 2023.

She also gave a false statement to the police about the matter.

Nexis reversed her earlier position and pleaded guilty to the charges in this matter. She has other pending fraud charges before the court.

Magistrate Kelly ordered that the defendant pay a fine of $17,000 or risk 18 months in prison.

Alphonso Lewis, the defendant’s attorney, indicated that his client has already spent six months in custody.

While Nexis was originally ordered to pay $5,000 of her fine before her release, she successfully appealed to the magistrate to reduce the sum to $4,000.

The defendant was informed of her right to appeal the court’s decision within seven days.

Sergeant Vernon Pyfrom served as the prosecutor.