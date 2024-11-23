PM announceds refinancing initiative

By Leandra Rolle
Tribune Chief Reporter
lrolle@tribunemedia.net
THE Davis administration on Friday launched a transformative initiative to refinance $300m of external debt, aiming to enhance marine conservation amid the growing threat of climate change.
The project, called the Debt Conversion for Marine Conservation, was announced by Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis during a press conference at Baha Mar resort.
Supported by the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB), The Nature Conservancy, Standard Chartered Bank, and other partners, the initiative is expected to save an estimated $124m over 15 years.
These savings will fund the strengthening of marine protected areas, critical conservation projects, and the protection of vital ecosystems.
The initiative also leverages guarantees from the IDB, Builders Vision, and AXA XL to secure favourable financing terms. Additionally, a $20m endowment, projected to grow by 2039, will ensure the longevity of these climate protection efforts.
Highlighting the initiative’s benefits, Mr Davis said: “For the fishermen who rise before dawn, this project means sustainable waters teeming with life. For families living along our coasts, it means protection from storm surges and rising seas. For our children, it means a chance to inherit a Bahamas where natural beauty is preserved, and economic opportunities abound.”
Economic Affairs Minister Michael Halkitis outlined the debt conversion process, explaining that The Bahamas repurchased $300m of its external debt in US dollars to acquire outstanding euro bonds through a public tender, using funds from a Standard Chartered Bank loan.
He said the project is part of the government’s debt management strategy focused on structuring innovative financing transactions that leverage official support and lower the country’s financing costs.
“The transaction marks the second transaction as part of the building a social and inclusive blue economy in The Bahamas, in collaboration with the IDB, the first part of which leveraged a $200m guarantee to raise $500m in the international loan market that was completed earlier this year,” Mr Halkitis said.
“The operation was funded by a 15-year fully underwritten $300m loan from Standard Chartered Bank, and benefited from a comprehensive credit enhancement package, a $200m, credit guarantee from the IDB, a $70m collateralised guarantee from builders’ vision and $30m in credit insurance from AXA XL.”
Mr Halkitis further highlighted the project’s groundbreaking elements, including its status as the first debt-for-nature initiative to specifically link marine protected area commitments to conservation outcomes.
He also noted the special involvement of key private sector players, such as Builders Vision, founded by Lucas Walton, and AXA XL, providing co-guarantees and credit insurance alongside multilateral development banks for the first time.
“And this new financing also features a natural disaster and Pandemic event clause, advancing the government's climate resilience efforts and providing liquidity headroom in the case of adverse climate events,” the minister added.
Through this innovative approach, Mr Davis said his government is “rewriting the rules of engagement for climate resilience and conservation.”
He also hailed the initiative as a significant step in addressing global challenges through partnership and innovation.
“The Bahamas is showing the world that we are not passive spectators to the forces of nature—we are active stewards of our destiny,” the prime minister added. “Standing still is the luxury of those unscathed by climate’s wrath. But for us, every rising tide and every storm is a clarion call to act, to adapt, and to innovate. In forging these partnerships, we are not merely addressing the present crisis; we are building a foundation for resilience that will endure for generations.”
Shirley Gayle, Country Representative for The Bahamas at IDB, (IDB), expressed pride in the bank’s role in facilitating the partnership.
She emphasised that the transaction aimed to achieve dual goals: providing fiscal support for The Bahamas while delivering tangible environmental benefits.
Comments
hrysippus 14 hours, 45 minutes ago
It can be hard to understand what politicians are really saying when it is all dressed up like this; has the country just borrowed another $500 million to pay of a debt of $300 million? And somehow this is a really good thing? Maybe I have just misunderstood.
birdiestrachan 14 hours, 31 minutes ago
It is all about the interest
Porcupine 49 minutes ago
Why wasn't the debt wiped out? Why are we still borrowing? Why haven't we been teaching conservation in our schools? Why are our fishermen still devoid of any conservation ethos? Why are these organizations and our politicians still profiting from Bahamas indebtedness? Why do our politicians continue to get away with the lies that they tell us? Why does our educational system fail year after year? Why are these initiatives dependent upon debt refinancing? What has stopped us from protecting our resources and people prior to this money grubbing initiative? What does our Prime Minister know about our marine environment? How many years of his life has he spent on the water or studying marine biology? Why are the Family Islands in such a poor state of affairs? Why is The Bahamas leading most nations of the world in murders? Why is 500 - 600 million dollars leaving our shores each year simply to pay interest on our loans? Why is their no transparency from this government? If there is a Debt for Nature swap, why isn't the debt wiped out, instead of refinanced? Is this not a move to remove Bahamian resources from Bahamian control? Is there a politician in The Bahamas we can trust? Is there anyone in a leadership position in The Bahamas we can trust? Is money the only thing they care about? Is the love of money not the guiding force in this "Christian" country?
