Police deny report of kidnap at primary school

POLICE have denied reports of an attempted kidnapping at a primary school in New Providence on Friday after a video circulated on social media suggesting such an incident.

The video showed an injured man on the ground, with another man in the background accusing the man of attempting to kidnap a young girl.

"The gyal throw more bottle in his head," the man is heard saying.

In a statement released on Friday, police clarified that investigations revealed no such incident took place. They also confirmed that at no point was any student approached or lured by the individual featured in the video.

“The police wish to remind members of the public of its commitment to providing safer communities. Hence, when an incident occurs, the public is reminded to report the matter to the nearest police station and allow the police to investigate in an effort to substantiate the matter.”

Additionally, police are appealing to members of the public to refrain from spreading false information, stressing that such actions have the potential to desensitize the public when a real incident occurs.



