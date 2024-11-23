Suspect held after woman murdered

A WOMAN was killed in the early hours of Saturday morning - with police arriving at the scene to find two of her male relatives attacking a suspect.

Shortly before 3am, police were informed of a disturbance at an apartment on Ross Corner. On arrival, they found two men attacking another man, who was not a resident at the house.

Police said it was reported that the two men arrived at the home to find the suspect in the house and their female family member unresponsive.

Emergency medical staff were called but there were no signs of life.

The suspect, who is aged 25 and is known to pollice, was arrested and taken to hospital where he is being treated for his injuries. Investigations continue.

• Police also reported that a 21-year-old woman was found dead in a suspected suicide in a home in Colony Village off Prince Charles Drive.

The woman was found hanging from a sheet shortly after 9pm on Friday by her boyfriend. Police are investigating.