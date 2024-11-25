Grandmother is raped and killed

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Chief Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

VERNENCHA Butler, a 72-year-old breast cancer survivor, had just returned home from celebrating her sister’s birthday when she was reportedly raped and killed on Saturday, an incident that sent shockwaves throughout the country.

Her body was discovered early Saturday morning by her son and grandson, who came home hours after she did and reportedly found an unknown man inside the house.

Angered, the men attacked the suspect, a 25-year-old man known to police, before calling for help.

Their next-door neighbour, Angela Curry, said she was asleep when a loud banging on her door awakened her.

It was Ms Butler’s grandson, who asked for help and told her: “Grammy dead, and one man was inside raping her.”

The father and son reportedly made the grim discovery after attending a party where the father was deejaying.

Police have not said how Ms Butler died. Relatives said there were no visible signs of trauma on her body.

Ms Butler’s tragic death, the country’s 111th homicide, came just hours after she attended her elder sister’s 75th birthday dinner, a joyful occasion for the family, who have already endured significant losses this year.

After losing her father, two sisters, and overcoming breast cancer earlier this year, the mother of three had looked forward to the night of celebration.

According to relatives, one of her last conversations was with her older sister, whom she called to tell of her safe arrival home that night.

Ms Butler’s nephew, Sherwin Johnson, said his grandmother, Ms Butler’s older sister, and the entire family are struggling to cope with the loss.

“We’ve never experienced something like this,” he told The Tribune yesterday. “So, you know, the emotions are different. Some of us are not sure what we should be feeling, or if what we are feeling is what we need to be feeling. So, it’s a bit difficult, even for me.”

I’m processing a lot of anger and hurt, you know, because it wasn’t like she was sick. It wasn’t like it was a car accident or anything.”

Neighbours said Ms Butler’s tragic death is the first brutal incident to occur at the two-story complex.

“It’s puzzling how he got in here,” said Mrs Curry, a longtime resident of the building. “I’m scared to live up here.”

She said she and Mrs Butler were not close, but she would always greet her whenever she passed her door.

The Ross Corner resident said she plans to urge the landlord to install more lighting, cameras, and bars on the windows.

This latest incident, which follows the tragic discovery of a young schoolgirl’s body days earlier, reignited outrage on social media, with many calling for the resumption of capital punishment as is typical following especially heinous crimes.

Ms Butler, described as a soft-spoken, happy woman, leaves behind a son and two daughters.

Police have taken a suspect into custody in connection with the incident.