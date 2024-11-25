Grandmother is raped and killed

By LEANDRA ROLLE
Tribune Chief Reporter
lrolle@tribunemedia.net
VERNENCHA Butler, a 72-year-old breast cancer survivor, had just returned home from celebrating her sister’s birthday when she was reportedly raped and killed on Saturday, an incident that sent shockwaves throughout the country.
Her body was discovered early Saturday morning by her son and grandson, who came home hours after she did and reportedly found an unknown man inside the house.
Angered, the men attacked the suspect, a 25-year-old man known to police, before calling for help.
Their next-door neighbour, Angela Curry, said she was asleep when a loud banging on her door awakened her.
It was Ms Butler’s grandson, who asked for help and told her: “Grammy dead, and one man was inside raping her.”
The father and son reportedly made the grim discovery after attending a party where the father was deejaying.
Police have not said how Ms Butler died. Relatives said there were no visible signs of trauma on her body.
Ms Butler’s tragic death, the country’s 111th homicide, came just hours after she attended her elder sister’s 75th birthday dinner, a joyful occasion for the family, who have already endured significant losses this year.
After losing her father, two sisters, and overcoming breast cancer earlier this year, the mother of three had looked forward to the night of celebration.
According to relatives, one of her last conversations was with her older sister, whom she called to tell of her safe arrival home that night.
Ms Butler’s nephew, Sherwin Johnson, said his grandmother, Ms Butler’s older sister, and the entire family are struggling to cope with the loss.
“We’ve never experienced something like this,” he told The Tribune yesterday. “So, you know, the emotions are different. Some of us are not sure what we should be feeling, or if what we are feeling is what we need to be feeling. So, it’s a bit difficult, even for me.”
I’m processing a lot of anger and hurt, you know, because it wasn’t like she was sick. It wasn’t like it was a car accident or anything.”
Neighbours said Ms Butler’s tragic death is the first brutal incident to occur at the two-story complex.
“It’s puzzling how he got in here,” said Mrs Curry, a longtime resident of the building. “I’m scared to live up here.”
She said she and Mrs Butler were not close, but she would always greet her whenever she passed her door.
The Ross Corner resident said she plans to urge the landlord to install more lighting, cameras, and bars on the windows.
This latest incident, which follows the tragic discovery of a young schoolgirl’s body days earlier, reignited outrage on social media, with many calling for the resumption of capital punishment as is typical following especially heinous crimes.
Ms Butler, described as a soft-spoken, happy woman, leaves behind a son and two daughters.
Police have taken a suspect into custody in connection with the incident.
Comments
whatsup 20 hours, 49 minutes ago
This article really hurts to read. A 72 year breast cancer survivor was not safe in her own home., that could be me, except a couple years older. WHEN WILL THIS GOV DO SOMETHING ABOUT THE EVER INCREASING CRIME? Most of it, we don't even hear about, but when there is a body, they let us know.
DonAnthony 19 hours, 54 minutes ago
When FNM was in power, PLP put billboards on every roundabout with the murder count. Now that they are in power they have no answers while our murder count just increases and our people die and live in fear. It is past time for our minister of national security to resign, he is a failure.
birdiestrachan 18 hours, 28 minutes ago
Donanthony I had you for a smart one. What does the minister of national security have to do with the deamons and the followers of Satan. Who can change the hearts and minds of the evil ones
joeblow 17 hours, 52 minutes ago
... these are the instances where there should be no questions about enforcement of the death penalty. Person caught in the act/ or on video etc. No way taxpayers should be paying to support their continued existence after a farce of a trial! No way!
ExposedU2C 17 hours, 30 minutes ago
Truly sad, but what does incompetent Stumpy Davis care? Same goes for his incompetent appointees like Wayne "Out-to-Lunch" Munroe and Clayton "Sweet Lips" Fernander. After all, the cruel irony here is that each of these three useless morons insist on having bodyguards to protect themselves and their family members at the taxpayers' expense while doing nothing to ensure the public is much better protected from dangerous criminals. Will Sweet Lips now attempt to confuse matters by telling us the police suspect this tragic incident may have been provoked from within the victim's own family?!!
hrysippus 16 hours, 22 minutes ago
The perpetrator of this horrible crime must be extremely mentally disturbed. This then raises the question should the government be responsible for killing people suffering from insanity or should the government be responsible for restraining them in a secure facility and, if possible, treating their mental illness?
TalRussell 11 hours, 26 minutes ago
Had Vernencha Butler, as a 72-year-old female. -- Lived in one of the US Execution States -- the odds of her being murdered, would've still been on par to Nassau's. -- But she might not have become a victim of crime if she had resided in a state not authorising Executions. -- Yes?
Porcupine 10 hours, 2 minutes ago
Your comment not worth reading.
TalRussell 8 hours, 56 minutes ago
@ComradePorupine, as to your likes. -- It goes like this. -- Whilst you like how I write well, however wrong I am on many counts. -- Yes?
hrysippus 9 hours, 38 minutes ago
Stand TallRussell; yes, just so. But do not expect any of these fake "Christians" to agree with you, T hey are mostly beneath contempt. Remember, most all recent child abuse was done by people either running the church , or at least going to church, Ask me how I know?
Sign in to comment
OpenID