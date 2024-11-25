Home of murder victim is set on fire

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Chief Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

A FIRE damaged the home of a man allegedly murdered by his tenant weeks ago. The fire comes weeks after Jeffrey Burrows, 57, was found unresponsive inside his Huyler Street home with a stab wound to his upper body.

Relatives claimed the stabbing occurred when Burrows attempted to collect rent from his tenant, leading to an argument.

In retaliation, Burrows’ son and nephew, Labron Burrows and Troy Rolle, allegedly stabbed the tenant multiple times in the head and upper body.

They were later charged with attempted murder.

Burrows’ death sparked internal tension within the family, with some members arguing over ownership of his property.

When The Tribune visited the fire-damaged home on Huyler Street, Burrows’ visibly upset brother appeared to be assessing the building.

He declined to speak about the incident, simply saying: “They killed him and then they burned down the house. I wasn’t here. Let justice take its course.”

The brother, who chose not to disclose his name, said he was sleeping when someone alerted him to the fire.

He claimed to have contacted firefighters, but felt they did a “halfway job,” leaving him to finish the work himself.

Police did not report the incident, and it remains unclear what led to the fire.

When asked if he believed a family member was responsible for the blaze, he said: “Why should they try to burn down the house? That was just something minor, a misunderstanding. We ain’t gone go that far to do that.”