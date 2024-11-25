Ministry hosts National Hall of Fame induction ceremony at Baha Mar

THE Ministry of Youth, Sports and Culture hosted its induction ceremony for the National Hall of Fame at the Baha Mar resort on Friday.

The ballroom was packed to witness the ceremony that was hosted by Governor General Cynthia “Mother” Pratt who, along with members of the women’s national softball team, was inducted.

The event was a part of the Ministry of Youth, Sports and Culture’s National Youth Month, organised by Minister Mario Bowleg, acting director of sports Kelsie Johnson and the sports administration team.

The ceremony, however, was the highlight for the month and the induction list was headed by Prime Minister Philip Davis.

The honourees were inducted for their contributions as administrators, coaches or athletes from the various sporting disciplines.

During the night, as each inductee was announced, they were draped with their aquamarine jackets by the Governor General and they received their certificates of induction from Bowleg.

When the Governor General received her honour, PM Davis did the honours along with Minister Bowleg. The list of inductees into the class of 2024 are Randolun Swaby Sr for basketball, Randolph “Pro’ Rolle for basketball and baseball, Dawn Knowles for sports administration, Barbara Knowles for softball, Arthur ‘Reggie the Juicer’ Knowles for softball, former Governor General Kendal Isaacs for basketball, Steve ‘Sir Bandi’ Hanna for track and field, Neko Grant for softball administration, Linda Ford for softball, Douglas ‘Dougie’ Collins for basketball, Nelson ‘Chippie’ Chipman for sponsorship, baseball and basketball, Oswald Brown for sports administration, baseball and journalism, Gary Bain for horse riding as a jockey and AF Adderley for sports administration and track and field.

This class was inducted into the Hall of Fame that got started in 1980 when the first three inductees were honoured. They were Durward ‘Sea Wolf’ Knowles and Cecil Cooke for sailing and Everette ‘Elisha Obed’ Ferguson for boxing.

A total of 12 persons were inducted in 2003, 15 in 2008, 11 in 2009, 12 in 2010, 14 in 2011, 12 in 2012, 21 in 2013, 14 in 2014, 15 in 2015, 17 in 2016, 7 in 2017, 11 in 2018, 12 in 2019, 11 in 2020, 10 in 2021, 16 in 2022 and 12 in 2023.