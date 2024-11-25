Missing boys arrested as suspects in break-ins

TWO 13-year-old boys who were reported missing in Andros have been found in good health - but have been arrested as suspects in a number of house-breaking incidents.

Police said Demester Duncombe and Shantionty Thompson were arrested at about 6.45pm yesterday in the Johnson’s Bay area of Andros.

Officers said they were found in a house with stolen electronics, fishing gear, footwear and flashlights.

Earlier, Central and South Andros MP Leon Lundy had called on residents to refrain from “speculation” as authorities investigated the missing teens.

On Friday, police issued alerts for 13-year-olds Shantionty Thompson, last seen on November 20, and Demester Duncombe Jr, last seen on November 10.

The alert was issued days after the tragic killing of 12-year-old Adriel Moxey, who had been reported missing before her body was found.

The boys’ disappearance sparked widespread concern on social media.

Community activist Julian Gibson said when people saw the boys in the area or tried to approach them, they ran away.