Private security firms told to ‘professionalise’

By ANNELIA NIXON

anixon@tribunemedia.net

A Ministry of National Security official has called for the private security industry to “professionalise” and raise its standards so as to attract higher-calibre recruits to the sector.

Paul Jones, the ministry’s legal advisor, told the Private Security Awareness and Protection Seminar that the key law which regulates the industry stipulates that all security guards working in this nation must be Bahamian citizens. He focused on this provision in the Inquiry Agents and Security Guards Act, and its accompanying regulations, amid suspicions non-Bahamians are working as security guards in breach of the law.

“So I’ve said it, but this is what the law says,” Mr Jones said. “No person shall engage in the business of providing inquiry agents or security guards, or to act as an inquiring agent or security guard, unless..... he or she is a Bahamian...”

“We know that there’s some other persons who work in this arena, but this arena is primarily for Bahamians. I don’t want to find a reason for this, but even the pay - I’m going back to that - because if people could find anybody who would take anything you throw at them to do a job, then they want that job because they have a certain purpose that they need to achieve.

“But I’m saying to you guys, without saying, and I hope you’re hearing what I’m not saying; that we ought to professionalise the service so that we can bring the criteria up a bit.”

Evelyn Darville, supervisor with Distinctive Security, said she had not given the issue of hiring non-Bahamians as security guards - and whether the law regarding that should changed - much thought. However, she believes those in possession of the proper documents giving them the legal right to work in The Bahamas should be employed.

“I am of the opinion that even if they are foreigners in our country, and they have the proper documents, they should be afforded to work,” she said. “...I’m not prejudiced to them because we as Bahamians, we are fortunate, and a lot of us do not have to leave home, but yet still we have families that go abroad and we would want them to be afforded the treatment or the possibility to take care of themselves.”

Mr Jones clarified that if a non-Bahamian has a spousal permit “where they are married to a Bahamian” then they are eligible to work as a security guard. Licences were also discussed, with Mr Jones reminding attendees that the company and all its guards must be licensed separately.

The Act states that the minister of national security grants licences to security guards, which are “valid for a period of one year commencing on January 1 in any year and terminating on December 31 next year following that date.” The licence comes at a cost of $10.

Mr Jones emphasised the importance of guards leeping their licence with them at all times. Keeping a copy was also recommended. Security company and guard licences are not transferable to another person or company.

However, if the owner of a security firm passes away “the ministry is obliged to also grant a temporary licence to your survivors or to your estate, the main person in your estate, so that they can carry on with the business for a specified time.

“...God forbid you happen to die,” Mr Jones said. “You have an executor or administrator of your estate, then the ministry is obliged to also grant a temporary licence to your survivors or to your estate, the main person in your estate, so that they can carry on with the business for a specified time.

“The ministry, depending on the situation, will give you a specific time - I would say sufficient time to get your house in order - so you know exactly what it is you’re going to do. So all isn’t lost. So, if the inquiry agent or security guard dies, of course the licence dies with him or her. We said it’s not transferable.”

There is a three-month vetting process before licences are issued. “Now, there are persons who may apply for a security guard’s licence or even a security business licence or even a company licence,” Mr Jones said. “And not because you apply means that an individual is automatically entitled to get a licence.

“We’ve sat, as of late, on many occasions where licences were refused. And I’ll start with the personal licence, right, for the guard or inquiry agents. So, it goes without saying, in order to protect the industry we’re trying to do our part on our side. We would not necessarily automatically grant a licence to an individual who has been, let’s say, hypothetically convicted of armed robbery.

“It’s important to have your licence so we don’t turn anybody away. Any person who applies for security guard or inquiry agent licence in the first instance, we will grant them a temporary licence. Not because we want to, or we have some idea we shouldn’t. It’s because the law says so. We’ll grant an individual a temporary licence for three months,” Mr Jones added.

“But here’s what’s happening within the three months. So we’re having that person vetted. We’re having them vetted through doors that you may not normally be able to get through to ensure that that person is fit and proper for the job. And it’s a matter for you whether you want to keep it. Now, of course, we are a ministry, and of course we call up the Government of forgiveness and we believe in second chances.

“So let me just say that, too. It’s okay to say that, yes, we believe in second chances. So this is all script, but we also have for good people - because some of you have good, good people who come to work on time, and they do their job as required and they may have had some past transgressions or situations.

“So we have the Rehabilitation of Offenders Committee that look at some of these records, particularly minor matters, and we can move to expunge those upon an application being made. As a matter of fact, that committee’s meeting this morning and hearing a whole lot of applications. So all isn’t lost for an individual. You may have to vouch for that person.”

Mr Jones said that while licences are sometimes revoked, the minister of national security has the final say. He explained that the minister would call the individual before him and the Board and, in some cases, their security guard licence is restored.