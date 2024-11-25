Security firms discuss use of firearms

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS

Tribune Staff Reporter

lmunnings@tribunemedia.net

SECURITY firm workers had varying opinions on whether guards should be supplied with firearms.

The matter was expected to be discussed during a seminar the Ministry of National Security hosted on Friday that brought together industry experts to discuss the risks, responsibilities, and need for stronger legislation and training in the sector.

Some supported giving guards firearms under strict conditions, and others warned against hasty decisions that could increase risks. All agreed that rigorous vetting, legislation, and comprehensive training are prerequisites for any decision to arm security guards.

Michael, a veteran with over 20 years at Migrafill Security Group, supported arming guards in specific scenarios and called for legislation facilitating this.

“That doesn’t mean everyone should carry a firearm,” he said. “We need to identify areas where it’s necessary and ensure proper training for those selected.”

“There are places where it is clearly needed, so we cannot ignore the fact. Moving forward, legislation must ensure the right protocols for training and oversight. I don’t believe all officers should carry firearms, but individuals in high-risk areas should.”

Another participant who requested anonymity questioned the fairness of current firearm policies, arguing security guards should have similar access to firearms as private citizens.

“If an average citizen can apply for a firearm, receive training from the police, and qualify, then why not security guards? Security guards should also be trained properly. If they meet the requirements, then they should be allowed to carry firearms,” he said.

Some expressed reservations. Allen Miller, a former law enforcement officer with over 40 years of experience, emphasised that arming guards should not be a default solution.

“The real need in the security industry is proper training,” he said. “I’ve heard security officers say they feel unsafe in high-risk areas and need firearms for protection, but firearms should not be handed out carelessly. It’s a serious responsibility. You cannot just put a gun in anyone’s hands — it requires careful consideration. There are also liability issues for companies if incidents occur.”

Mr Miller stressed that while the security industry must evolve to meet modern challenges, this should only happen with adequate preparation.

“Too often, guards lack adequate preparation, which is why some feel insecure in their roles. Proper training and preparation must be the foundation for any progress,” he said.

Under current Bahamian law, only citizens or non-Bahamians with spousal permits leading to citizenship can work as security guards or inquiry agents. All guards and inquiry agents must hold licences issued by the Ministry of National Security, which assesses their character and history. Security companies must also have licences and indemnity insurance to protect guards in case of incidents. Companies employing unlicensed personnel face fines ranging from $500 to $2,000.