THREE BOYS ACCUSED OVER VIDEO

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

THREE teenage boys were remanded to Simpson Penn on Friday after they were accused of videotaping the sexual assault of another young male in October.

Senior Magistrate Algernon Allen, Jr, arraigned a 17-year-old, 11-year-old and 14-year-old, whose names are being withheld because they are minors, on child pornography and indecent assault.

The parents of the accused were present for their arraignment.

Prosecutors allege that the accused allegedly inappropriately touched a 14-year-old male’s genitals while videoing the assault on October 25.

A video of the alleged incident was circulated on social media in early November.

The accused were informed their matter would proceed to the Supreme Court through a voluntary bill of indictment (VBI).

The defendants will be remanded to the Simpson Penn Centre for Boys until their VBIs are served on February 11, 2025.

Moses Dean and Alphonso Lewis represented the defendants.