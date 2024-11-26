$3,000 fine for man after marijuana found

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN was fined $3,000 yesterday after admitting to having $1,150 worth of marijuana in his car last weekend.

Senior Magistrate Raquel Whyms arraigned Demetrius Saunders, 26, John McSweeney, 42, and Dan Mairovitz, 42, of Canada, on possession of dangerous drugs with intent to supply.

The trio were reportedly found with 1lb 1 5/8oz of marijuana after police stopped them in Saunders’s vehicle on November 23 in New Providence.

Saunders was the sole defendant who pleaded guilty to the charge.

The charges against those two defendants were withdrawn.

Saunders was fined $3,000 for the offence and risks a one-year prison sentence if he fails to pay. He was further placed on an 18-month probation period and risks four months in prison if he fails to pay.

Sergeant 2257 Wilkinson served as the prosecutor.