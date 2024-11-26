9pm start for Boxing Day Junkanoo

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS

Tribune Staff Reporter

lmunnings@tribunemedia.net

THE Boxing Day Junkanoo Parade will begin earlier this year, according to Junkanoo Corporation of New Providence (JCNP) Chairman Dion Miller.

He said the parade will begin at 9pm on Christmas Day, December 25, instead of the traditional midnight start on Boxing Day, December 26. He said the change aims to accommodate larger costumes better and ensure the event stays on schedule.

“We typically have 13 hours for the parade,” he said. “With the size of the groups, it’s always been a challenge and so we are looking to try and have the parade wrapped up the following day by 11am, and so we have a slightly earlier start.

“We are really working with groups to try to be on time and close the gaps so there could be a continuous parade, understanding that it is a very long time to have persons sitting out there for 13 hours and so timing and execution is key for us this year.”

Judges for the parades have completed their training and are ready for the festivities. Tickets for both parades will go on sale via the ALIV Events App on December 4, with more details to follow in the coming week, according to Mr Miller.

The ALIV Events App, introduced in 2022, has modernised ticket purchasing for Junkanoo. Last year, about 8,100 seats were available, with 37 percent in prime locations – Rawson Square and in front of Scotiabank – reserved

for government partners, groups, and sponsors. Rawson Square has 1,728 premium seats, while the Scotiabank section holds 624.

The entry order event, known as “Nervous Saturday” in the Junkanoo community, will take place at 3pm on December 7 at Fish Fry, Arawak Cay. During this event, groups will draw for their positions in both parades.

Despite a year of challenges, particularly the public dispute involving the Valley Boys, one of the most iconic Junkanoo groups, Mr Miller said the parades promise to be a vibrant showcase of the cultural form.