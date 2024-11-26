Airport anticipates drop in holiday passenger numbers

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS

Tribune Staff Reporter

lmunnings@tribunemedia.net

LYNDEN Pindling International Airport (LPIA) officials anticipate that passenger numbers this holiday season may fall slightly short of last year’s record-breaking figures.

Nassau Airport Development Company (NAD) noted in a press statement yesterday that the airport saw over 45,000 passengers during Thanksgiving weekend last year alone.

However, NAD added: “Officials at Nassau Airport Development Company (NAD) noted that while this year’s travel projections are expected to remain strong, numbers may trail last year’s peak performance slightly.”

In August, Bahamas Hotel and Tourism Association president Robert Sands said the country had “much work to do” in the second half of 2024 as the resort industry was not seeing the growth it enjoyed during the same period in 2023.

Baha Mar president Graeme Davis later said business had softened this year compared to expectations, and booking for 2025 was not as robust as officials forecast.

“We had high expectations throughout ‘24 from ‘23’s record-setting numbers, but we’re finding that there is a softening in the market, particularly in luxury, particularly in the Caribbean,” he said in September.

Vernice Walkine, President & CEO of NAD, said in yesterday’s a press release: “Our record-setting numbers last year affirmed the resilience of the tourism sector and the appeal of The Bahamas as a travel destination. We anticipate a strong performance across all sectors, with the strongest coming from our key source markets in the United States. As an airport community, we are ready to welcome guests and Bahamians returning home for the holidays. Our stakeholders have worked diligently to ensure seamless operations and exceptional service for what we anticipate will be another busy holiday period.”

NAD said: “Since early November, NAD has collaborated with key airport partners, including Bahamas Immigration, Bahamas Customs, the Airport Authority, US Customs and Border Protection (USCBP), Air Traffic Services (ATS), airline operators, airport police, and the Road Traffic Department, to finalise plans to manage the anticipated travel surge. Efforts have focused on reducing wait times, optimising staffing in critical processing areas, and ensuring operational readiness for increased flight arrivals and departures, particularly during peak hours.

“LPIA guests are encouraged to arrive at the airport no less than three (3) hours ahead of flights to the United States and two (2) hours for international and domestic departures to allow adequate time for check-in, security screening, and processing. US-bound travellers who qualify to utilise tools like the Mobile Passport Control (MPC) app and TSA PreCheck are encouraged to do so in order to streamline their airport experience. All LPIA guests can download the AeroCloud app to receive real-time flight updates.”