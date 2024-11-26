Baark holds clinics across Eleuthera

Baark (Bahamas Alliance for Animal Rights and Kindness) has once again made a monumental impact on animal welfare in The Bahamas by hosting four MASH (Mobile Animal Sterilisation Hospital) clinics across Eleuthera between October 11 and November 17.

An incredible 625 dogs and cats were spayed/neutered.

Each clinic costs Baark up to $20,000.

A statement from Baark said: “The benefits of these efforts are invaluable — not just in the surgeries performed but also in the awareness created about responsible animal guardianship and the prevention of countless unwanted litters.”

Family Island clinic coordinator Lissa McCombe said: “The organisation for these clinics is extensive and the days are intense, but the impact we’re seeing in the community is undeniable. Thanks to the support of our donors and the local community, our team has been warmly welcomed. Visitors who toured the Mobile Clinic were able to gain a full understanding of our work’s importance. Residents have even remarked on the noticeable decline in stray animals and unwanted litters, showing that our combined efforts are truly paying off.’”

Dr Pedro Davis, one of the veterinarians performing surgeries at the clinics, noted the community’s positive attitude: “I liked the most about the Eleuthera clinics was the people and their attitudes towards the animals. They appreciated us coming and were very willing to have all their animals spayed and neutered.”

Stephon Fowler, Baark’s mobile clinic animal handler, said: “The clinics in Eleuthera are amazing. Everyone can feel the joy of helping these communities, which need so much when it comes to animal care. With just one vet on the island, Baark is making a huge difference. Seeing people support, ask questions, and change their mindset about caring for animals is truly rewarding.”

In addition to performing surgeries, Baark’s outreach includes educational initiatives. This involved a school visit by Baark’s resident vet Dr Dan, who spoke with children about the importance of treating animals with care and kindness. “Educating the next generation will have a lasting impact on creating a compassionate community for animals,” added Ms Fowler.

For more information about Baark and how you can support their mission, visit www.baarkbahamas.org.