Four years in jail for serial burglar

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN was sentenced to four and a half years in prison yesterday after admitting to stealing thousands of dollars worth of property during a spree of housebreakings in the last four months.

Senior Magistrate Anishka Isaacs arraigned Andrew Smith, 32, on six counts of housebreaking, stealing and receiving each.

Smith reportedly broke into six different homes and stole property between August 24 and November 19 in New Providence.

While the defendant pleaded guilty to four counts of housebreaking and stealing each, Smith pleaded not guilty to the remaining two counts of each charge.

The receiving charges against him were withdrawn.

Smith was sentenced to four and half years at the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services for the housebreaking charges and two years for the stealing charges to be served concurrently.

The defendant must return to court for trial for his remaining changes on January 9, 2025.

Assistant Superintendent of Police S Bowles served as the prosecutor.