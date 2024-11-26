Grandmother’s attacker ‘barefoot and on drugs’

By LEANDRA ROLLE

POLICE believe the man suspected of raping and killing 72-year-old Vernencha Butler was under the influence of drugs and have retrieved surveillance footage showing him roaming the area“barefoot” before allegedly entering the home.

Ms Butler’s naked body was discovered on the floor early Saturday morning by her son and grandson, who arrived home hours after she did and reportedly found an unknown naked man sitting inside her bedroom.

Police said the suspect, a 25-year-old man from Boat Alley off Market Street, was released from prison in March for vagrancy and housebreaking.

He is believed to have entered the home through a front room window while under the influence of drugs.

“Officers did some probing in that area, and was able to retrieve a video footage from a local restaurant and bar in that general area showing the suspect just prior to the deceased arriving home,” Police Commissioner Clayton Fernander said during a press conference.

“He was seen bareback, just a pants on, no shoes on in front of that establishment with other persons. It appears, though, he was using some drugs. That’s what the video footage is telling us and showing us at this time.”

Commissioner Fernander confirmed that there were no visible signs of trauma on the woman’s body and said an autopsy would be performed to determine the exact cause of her death.

“It’s very crucial to determine the cause of death,” he said.

Ms Butler’s tragic death, the country’s 111th homicide, came just hours after she attended her elder sister’s 75th birthday dinner, a joyful occasion for the family, who had endured significant losses this year.

Commissioner Fernander expressed sadness over the incident, saying: “It really hit home to me because it’s family from San Salvador.”

He said police expect to charge the suspect by midweek.

When asked if he supports enhanced monitoring of people with known mental conditions who are released from prison, Commissioner Fernander acknowledged the issue needs to be addressed, but stressed the difficulty of doing so.

“The police will arrest them and then put them before the court, and before you know it, they’re right back out there, creating havoc again,” he said. “So that is something that we have to address, and look in to get social service to continue to be on board and family members to try to find the best place to help them.”

He also noted that people suffering from mental illness are often neglected by their families and urged relatives not to leave them unattended.