‘I’m afraid for my life’ says man who broke bail 23 times

A MAN awaiting trial for attempted murder claimed his life was in danger yesterday after admitting to breaching his bail 23 times in the last three months.

Senior Magistrate Raquel Whyms arraigned Rashad Dorvilus, 27, on 23 counts of violating bail conditions.

Dorvilus was on Supreme Court bail for attempted murder. He is accused of trying to kill Brenton Albury on Soldier Road while the two were driving their vehicles on August 8, 2023.

Dorvilus reportedly failed to sign at his local police station 23 times between September 5 and November 18.

After pleading guilty to all 23 charges, Dorvilus told the magistrate that he felt his life was in danger. The defendant claimed that he was being followed and that on one occasion when he went to sign in at a police station, he found that his car had been shot up.

Dorvilus also claimed he had no knowledge of the attempted murder charge and that he has two young daughters to take care of. He further claimed his trial begins in February.

Magistrate Whyms said that due to the sheer number of bail breaches, it was highly unlikely that she wouldn’t revoke the defendant’s bail.

Dorvilus will be remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services until his sentencing on Wednesday.

Sergeant 2257 Wilkinson served as the prosecutor.