Laroda: More could have been done for schoolgirl

By KEILE CAMPBELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

kcampbell@tribunemedia.net

SOCIAL Services, Broadcasting and Information Minister Myles LaRoda said the family of Adriel Moxey, the 12-year-old murdered last week, had been the subject of at least two prior reports to the Ministry of Social Services, one of which prompted unsuccessful intervention efforts.

“In one of those cases, the Department of Social Services took steps to intervene, but we were not successful,” he revealed.

Regarding another instance in 2020, he said: “It’s fair to say that more could have been done, but to say that the department did not do anything is just false.”

During the press conference, Assistant Director of Social Services Gabrielle Romer said officials are investigating the welfare of Adriel’s three surviving siblings.

“It is alleged that there are other children in the home, and we are in the process of investigating those matters,” she said. “So, still an open investigation. You cannot confirm anything at the present time, but right now, it is an open investigation.”

Adriel’s mother, Sasha Moxey, who revealed that she takes medication for schizophrenia, had become the focus of scrutiny in the aftermath of Adriel’s death.

Ms Moxey acknowledged that her medication contributed to her falling asleep while awaiting her daughter’s return on the night of her disappearance.

Answering questions about the protocols for parents on medication that may affect caregiving abilities, Ms Romer said: “Each family is totally different, so our plan of action will be totally different. It’s not just a restricted or hardcore action plan, but every family is different.”

Adriel was described in reports as an active and bright child who participated in after-school programmes and church activities, which according to a relative, may have been her way of coping with challenges at home.

Mr Laroda also acknowledged challenges when intervening in family situations.

“We are often caught in a catch-22 where, in some cases, we’re accused of being too heavy-handed, and in others, not heavy-handed enough,” he said.

He noted that efforts to intervene are sometimes met with backlash, adding: “Social Services doesn’t have the luxury to go out on social media and put out facts. We have to be sensitive to all those individuals who are concerned.”

He emphasised the broader strain on the Ministry of Social Services, citing staff shortages and resource constraints.

“It’s fair to say, with both infrastructural resources and human resources, we need more,” he said, adding that “the pie is only so big” and ongoing efforts to hire specialised staff and secure funding for child protection initiatives are underway.

Social Services officials highlighted the importance of public vigilance, urging people to report suspected cases of abuse or neglect.

“We need you, the public, to be our eyes and ears. If you see something or suspect something, say something,” Mr LaRoda said.

“This tragedy must be a wake-up call for the nation,” Mr LaRoda said. “We must come together: government, communities, families, and individuals to ensure every child is safe and protected.”

Mr Laroda provided statistics from the Department of Social Services. According to the data, between January and June 2024, the department handled 249 cases, including 39 cases of physical abuse, 66 cases of sexual abuse, 74 cases of neglect, 23 care and protection orders, six instances of suicidal ideation, and three cases of inappropriate sexual behaviour. Additionally, there were five cases of teenage pregnancy, nine behavioral issues and nine pre-school assessments.

During the press conference, Mr Laroda referred to the shocking case of 72-year-old Venetia Butler, who was killed in her home after being sexually assaulted by a man.

“What else,” he said, “could Ms Butler have done being in a home and locking the door? That was not the first act of violence. This tragedy is a reminder of the risks even within what should be safe spaces.”

“There is something that government cannot legislate: morality. Let us accept that.”