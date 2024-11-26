Woman fined for attack on two police officers

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A WOMAN was fined $1,400 yesterday after admitting to attacking two police officers while in custody last week.

Senior Magistrate Raquel Whyms arraigned 31-year-old Averie Anderson on charges of causing harm, aggravated assault, damage, resisting arrest, assaulting a police officer, and two counts of disorderly behaviour.

Anderson reportedly slapped PC 4589 Rolle as he tried to arrest her on Bay Street on November 20 after she failed to pay a drink bill at Envy nightclub and fled. That same day, she was reportedly acting disorderly at the club.

The following day, at Central Police Station, she allegedly injured WPC 4381 Dorsette by twisting her arm and hand while being escorted to the bathroom.

Finally, on November 23, at Nassau Street Police Station, Anderson randomly choked and twisted the arm of Constable 4788 Gray.

In a subsequent interview, Anderson gave a no-comment response.

The defendant pleaded guilty to all charges.

David Cash, Anderson’s attorney, explained that his client had recently experienced a family bereavement and was coping with alcohol and substance use. Anderson told the court that she only smokes marijuana occasionally.

Mr Cash said this behaviour was out of character for his client, who had no prior record. He urged the court to impose a fine, highlighting her remorse and early plea, which spared the court a lengthy trial.

Anderson was fined a total of $1,400 for the offences, with the alternative of three months in prison. She must also compensate two officers $500 each or face an additional three months in prison.

The defendant was placed on 18 months’ probation, with a requirement to attend drug counselling for six months or risk three months in prison.

After making a $1,000 payment in court, Anderson is expected to pay $500 on December 17, followed by additional $500 payments until her fines are fully settled.

Anderson will return to court for a progress report on May 20, 2025.

Sergeant 2257 Wilkinson served as the prosecutor.