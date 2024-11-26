Women United: Raise penalty for false claims of sexual assault

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

WOMEN United, a women’s advocacy group, has called for increased penalties for those found guilty of making false reports of sexual assault.

The call came after Samminka Moss was sentenced to four months in prison for making a false rape claim against police officers.

Moss reportedly lied to authorities, claiming that police officers on patrol stopped her and took her to Western Cemetery on the night of August 7, where she falsely alleged that she was sexually assaulted.

According to the Penal Code, the penalty for making a false report includes a fine not exceeding $500, imprisonment for no longer than six months, or both a fine and imprisonment.

Women United said in a statement yesterday Moss’ case underscores the serious implications of false reporting, which harms falsely accused people and undermines the credibility of genuine victims seeking justice.

“In light of this recent case, it is crucial to reiterate the importance of addressing false reports effectively,” the group said. “Suggestions include implementing educational programmes to raise awareness about the consequences of false allegations, enhancing support systems for genuine victims, and ensuring that law enforcement agencies have the resources to investigate claims thoroughly and sensitively.”

“We must advocate for increased penalties for those found guilty of making false reports. Strengthening these penalties is essential to uphold the integrity of the legal system and to protect the rights of genuine victims. It is imperative that we foster a culture of truthfulness and accountability, ensuring that false reports are met with the full force of the law.”

The statement noted that the group’s founder and president, Prodesta Moore, condemned false reports last September, describing them as “reprehensible and harmful behavior” that erodes public trust in the justice system.

“They also contribute to a culture of skepticism, making it harder for genuine claims to be taken seriously by authorities and juries alike,” the statement said. “This skepticism can lead to jurors doubting the credibility of women who report rape, ultimately setting back efforts to ensure that all victims are heard and believed.”

“False rape reports are an assault on the integrity of the justice system and an affront to all survivors of sexual violence. They inflict immense harm not only on the wrongly accused but also on the broader community, as they perpetuate fear and mistrust.