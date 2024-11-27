30 months prison for having loaded gun

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

A MAN was sentenced to 30 months in prison yesterday after admitting to having a loaded gun in his home near Balfour Avenue earlier this month.

Magistrate Lennox Coleby arraigned Charles Whymns, 31, and Danicka Whymns, 18, on possession of an unlicensed firearm and possession of ammunition.

Charles was reportedly found with a silver & black Lorcin 9mm pistol and 27 rounds of ammunition after police searched his home on Balfour Avenue and Florida Court on November 14.

Charles was the only defendant who pleaded guilty to both charges.

The charges against Ms Whymns were withdrawn.

After accepting the facts in his case, Charles was sentenced to 30 months in prison for the firearm charge and 24 months for the ammunition to be served concurrently.

Assistant Superintendent of Police Lincoln McKenzie served as the prosecutor.