Are we a nation for sale - again?

THE news that three officers charged with the protection of our country have been accused in an indictment in the US relating to drug and gun offences is enough to bring back memories of the days when our country was branded as a nation for sale in the drug years.

But the details of the indictment are worse still – naming a string of other individuals including a sergeant who is a pensioner with the police force. He has been suspended from duty immediately.

Worse still is the allegation contained in the detail of the indictment that drug traffickers have smuggled “tons of cocaine” through The Bahamas “with the support and protection of corrupt Bahamian government officials, including high-ranking members of the Royal Bahamas Police Force”.

Somehow it manages to get even worse again – with a claim that in exchange for $2m, “a high-ranking Bahamian politician ... would authorise the assistance and involvement of Bahamian law enforcement officials – including armed RBPF officers – in facilitating and insuring cocaine shipments”.

Let us be clear. That is a statement that a senior politician was directing officers with guns to protect drug traffickers.

The politician has been named to investigators by Chief Superintendent Elvis Curtis, who has been arrested along with Chief Petty Officer Darrin Roker of the Royal Bahamas Defence Force.

That politician is not named in the indictment – but one cannot imagine investigators in the US will not be taking an interest in that individual.

The action taken in the US has been swift – commendably so.

Our response to this must equally be swift – and thorough.

Swift is one word that does not apply to the investigation still ongoing into voice notes alleging corruption involving senior police figures.

The voice notes were leaked online in July – and appeared to capture a quid-pro-quo arrangement allegedly involving a senior police officer, a lawyer and two men who were subsequently murdered, Michael Fox, Jr, and Dino Smith.

The conversation centred on a $1.5m airport bank car heist in November last year.

The two alleged criminals in the conversation – Fox Jr and Smith – were suspects in that case, but were never charged.

Two other men were charged in connection with the robbery. One of those, Oral Roberts, was subsequently killed in Fox Hill in July.

The former head of CID, Michael Johnson, has taken “garden leave“ as authorities investigate.

International officers were reportedly due to offer help with the investigation – but Commissioner Fernander has declined to offer details, including whether or not the voice notes have been verified as genuine by those foreign investigators.

National Security Minister Wayne Munroe has said he cannot confirm whether the findings of the investigation would be made public.

He has also previously said that he has faith in the force, saying that it is “committed to rooting out the bad apples”.

This wave of fresh allegations almost makes that previous probe pale into insignificance in comparison – but it is important to recognise the corruption allegations that have already been swirling before this indictment.

For those who do not remember the corruption of the drug years, we certainly do at The Tribune.

We recall Bahamians being frightened to write letters to The Tribune, let alone call for action against the corruption of the time. One woman’s house was stoned because it was believed she had written a letter critical of the PLP. Properties were burned. A policeman was sent to try to force us to reveal the identity of a letter writer – an assignment the officer disliked as much as we did.

Bahamians who objected to the drug trade were terrified to inform the police – so they phoned us instead.

We were so unsure of dealing with our own police force that we started to pass on information to the US drug enforcement agencies.

We have come a long way from those days – though not far enough.

There must be absolute zero tolerance for corruption to ensure we do not return to those times. That includes a need for transparency in the investigations into such matters – with no room for allegations to be swept under the carpet.

The force must show it truly is committed to rooting out the bad apples – and giving no room for more to grow.

Prime Minister Philip Davis is to address Parliament today at 10am on the allegations. It is a matter of the greatest importance. It hits home at our national security. It raises questions over leadership that could have allowed such a systemic level of corruption to grow, if these allegations are true.

That word “if” is important. If so, it is hard to see how the leadership that allowed this to occur can continue.

Mr Davis must offer no less than the sternest of responses – and thorough action to save the reputation of our law enforcement agencies, and of our country itself.