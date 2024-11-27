Boundaries review to begin next month

By AVA TURNQUEST

Tribune Digital Reporter

aturnquest@tribunemedia.net

Prime Minister Philip Davis today informed Parliament that the Constituencies Commission is set to begin its deliberations early next month.

The Commission, chaired by House Speaker Patricia Deveaux, is responsible for reviewing constituency boundaries and making recommendations ahead of the next general election.

Mr Davis said the commission will begin its work on December 11, 2024.

The members of the Constituencies Commission include: Deputy Prime Minister and Exumas MP Chester Cooper, Tall Pines MP Dr. Michael Darville, St. Barnabas MP Shanendon Cartwright, and Justice Gregory Hilton.