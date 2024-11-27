‘Intervention, mentorship and support needed for at-risk youth’

By KEILE CAMPBELL

CHRISTIAN leader and women’s mentor Cheryl Rolle has called for intentional mentorship and early intervention, urging communities to holistically support at-risk youth with love and understanding.

Her reflections follow the tragic death of 12-year-old Adriel Moxey, whose story she believes highlights the critical role of mentorship and safe spaces.

Adriel, described as vibrant and active in track, Junkanoo, and church, used these activities as an escape from challenges at home, according to relatives. Pastor Cleveland Wells, her spiritual mentor, recalled her enthusiasm for church, saying she was “small in stature but powerful”.

Mrs Rolle stressed the need for consistent and intentional efforts to guide at-risk youth, advocating for safe spaces where they feel valued.

“It’s not just about recognising their talents, but about building trust and guiding them through challenges,” she said. She urged collaboration between schools, churches, and social services to provide holistic support, saying: “When we create spaces of love and understanding, we allow young people to thrive.”

Mrs Rolle’s advocacy stems from her personal journey of overcoming feelings of unworthiness and fear. She credited a supportive “village” of mentors, spiritual leaders, and friends for helping her embrace her calling. Her experiences inspired her to found Daughters of Deborah in 2020, a mentorship movement fostering spiritual guidance and empowerment for young women.

Another pivotal moment in her journey was writing her book, The Embrace, which details her struggles with fear and self-doubt as she embraced her purpose. She began drafting the book in early 2020, saying: “I had the gift, I was operating in it, but I was so afraid to fully embrace what God was calling me to do.” The book is available on Amazon and at All Seasons Gift and Bookstore.

Mrs Rolle emphasised that helping at-risk youth requires patience, consistency, and genuine care.

“Our young people can spot a fake from a mile away,” she said. “They need to see that we’re genuine and care about them as individuals — not just their talents.”