Man pleads ‘not guilty’ to hitting female relative with stick

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN was granted bail after he was accused of injuring a female relative with a stick on Finlayson Street last week.

Senior Magistrate Anishka Isaacs arraigned Troy Johnson, 22, on assault with a dangerous instrument, causing harm and assault.

The defendant allegedly assaulted Cherish Johnson with a stick and injured her on November 22. That day, the defendant also allegedly assaulted Ashanti King.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to all three charges.

With no objection to bail from prosecutor Assistant Superintendent of Police S Bowles, Johnson’s bail was set at $3,000 with one or two sureties.

He was warned not to interfere with any witness in this matter.

Johnson’s trial begins on January 7, 2025.