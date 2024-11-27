PM promises swift action, legislation in response to corruption claims

By AVA TURNQUEST

Tribune Digital Editor

aturnquest@tribunemedia.net

PRIME Minister Philip Davis today said the corruption allegations detailed in a US federal indictment "strikes at the core of who we are as a nation" and vowed swift and decisive action during his address to Parliament this morning.

Among new legislation, and a series of meetings with high-ranking officials, Mr Davis stopped short of announcing any resignations or a commission of inquiry.

“This betrayal will not go unanswered,” Mr Davis said. “Everything is on the table. We will have change, we will have reform, and we will have action.”

Mr Davis said the government first learned of the allegations yesterday, which include claims that senior law enforcement officials facilitated cocaine trafficking to the United States. He called the indictment a severe breach of national security that threatens both the safety of Bahamians and the country’s international reputation.

Mr Davis emphasised that The Bahamas’ geographic proximity to the United States and its open waters make it particularly vulnerable to trafficking. He stressed that his administration is determined not to allow the nation to be defined by the actions of a few, but rather by the immediacy and strength of the government’s response.

The prime minister revealed that he had raised concerns about the increasing flow of cocaine through The Bahamas on three separate occasions, including earlier this year. He said his government would cooperate fully with US officials but would not wait for the outcome of American court proceedings to take action domestically.

“The days of operating in the shadows are over,” he said. “You will be found, and you will be held accountable.”

Among the steps announced, Mr Davis said he has instructed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to issue a diplomatic note requesting further details about the unnamed Bahamian politician referenced in the indictment. He also plans to meet with the US Chargé d’Affaires to discuss the matter further as well as the leadership of the Royal Bahamas Police Force.

Referring to the indictment, Mr Davis noted there is no allegation that any payment was made or authorisation was given. He says the allegation involving a high-ranking politician does not detail an actual payment.

The prime minister assured the public that those responsible for this breach will face the full weight of the law.

Mr Davis said: "The indictment brought forward yesterday reveals a breach so deep that it strikes at the heart of our national security. This is not just about criminal acts, it is about the betrayal of the Bahamian peoples faith in their institutions. Those responsible for preventing weapons from coming to our shores were in fact responsible for their arrival.

Mr Davis continued: "All options are on the table to rebuild trust and restore confidence in our law enforcement agencies.

"Bahamians deserve a police force and defense force that they can trust. The anger of Bahamian people is not just justified but a call to action, and we will answer that call."

Following Mr Davis' address, Mr Pintard attempted to stand to make a statement but was denied. Proceedings ended in shouting from Opposition members as the House of Assembly was suspended until December 4, 2024.