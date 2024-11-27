Teen accused of stealing scooter at gunpoint

By PAVEL BAILEY
Tribune Staff Reporter
pbailey@tribunemedia.net
A 19-year-old man was remanded in custody yesterday after he was accused of stealing a man’s vehicle at gunpoint on Baillou Hill Road earlier this month.
Senior Magistrate Anishka Isaacs arraigned Daniel Brown on armed robbery.
The defendant, while armed with a handgun, allegedly robbed a man of his Yamaha XCZ scooter while he was at the intersection of Baillou Hill Road and Palmetto Avenue on November 10.
The stolen vehicle is reportedly valued at $3,400.
Brown was informed that his matter would proceed to the Supreme Court through a voluntary bill of indictment (VBI).
The accused will be remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services until his VBI is potentially served on February 26, 2025.
