Teen girls charged with selling marijuana-infused brownies

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

THREE 15-year-old girls were granted bail after they allegedly engaged in a plot to sell marijuana-infused brownies last week.

Senior Magistrate Algernon Allen Jr arraigned the girls, whose names are being withheld because they are minors, on conspiracy to possess dangerous drugs with intent to supply.

One of the defendants faced an additional charge of possession of dangerous drugs with intent to supply.

The defendants were arraigned in the presence of their guardians.

The trio allegedly conspired to sell marijuana-infused brownies on November 20 in New Providence.

That day, one of the defendants was allegedly found with 13 weed brownies.

All three defendants pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Two of the defendants’ bail was set at $3,000 with one or two sureties each, while one was set at $4,000.

Under the terms of their bail, the trio must obey a 24-hour residential curfew except for going to school.

The defendants will return for trial on March 12, 2025.