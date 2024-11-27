‘We have laws that could have helped’ prevent recent tragedy

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS

Tribune Staff Reporter

lmunnings@tribunemedia.net

FREE National Movement (FNM) Senator Michaela Barnett-Ellis said timely implementation and enforcement of the Mental Health Act, passed in December 2022, could have prevented two crimes that have outraged the nation: the rape and murders of a 12-year-old girl and 72-year-old woman.

Police said the suspect in the murder of Adriel Moxey, 12, is a mental health patient, while the man believed to have killed Vernencha Butler was released from prison in March for vagrancy. Police believe he was on drugs when he killed Butler.

Senator Barnett-Ellis linked the tragedies to the delay in implementing the Mental Health Act.

“I think it goes without saying that last week was a gut-wrenching week for all of us, whether you’re a mother or a girl mom like me or a daughter, it hit home,” she said during an FNM press conference. “And when we think about what are the solutions, what could have been different? For me, the most frustrating part of it is that we have laws that could have helped.

“In December of 2022, we passed a new Mental Health Act, but this administration sat on it. They sat on it for over a year.”

“Now is not the time to be passing legislation for the sake of passing legislation. Now is the time to take some of that travel money and inject it into the things that Bahamians need you to deal with now.”

In September, Health Minister Dr Michael Darville acknowledged that the law had not been fully implemented but promised enforcement “very shortly”.

Senator Barnett-Ellis did not elaborate on what provisions in the law could have prevented the recent tragedies.

The Mental Health Act aims to protect the human rights of those diagnosed with mental illness, ensuring access to appropriate care and treatment. It also empowers people to make decisions about their care while providing safeguards to ensure fair and humane treatment. Additionally, the bill establishes standards for mental health services, creating a Mental Health Services Board and a Mental Health Review Tribunal to oversee care and treatment.