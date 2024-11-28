BBA names U15 Caribbean Cup team

THE Bahamas Baseball Association officially named the 18-member team set to represent the host country at the under-15 (U15) Caribbean Baseball Cup slated for December 4-9 at the Andre Rodgers Baseball Stadium.

The Bahamas will be one of four countries represented at the tournament. Other countries set to compete are Cuba, St Maarten and the US Virgin Islands.

The host country will be represented by Jordan Archer, Malique Israel, Chrishad Thompson, Khayle Watkins, Elvis Pardo, Javan Smith, Colton Cubbage, Kaizen Dorsett, Nathan Fernander, Ajay Knowles, Mirko Gervasini, Marlon Botswick, Mario Dean, Liam Eneas, Kamdynn Miller, Malik Williams, Kaylin Ferguson and Amari Knowles.

Geron Sands will serve as the head of delegation. The management team includes Albert Cartwright Jr and Kenneth Adderley.

The coaching staff will feature Trae Sweeting and Donovan Smith.

Nicholas Morley will serve as the team’s physiotherapist. Shane Albury, first vice president of the BBA, said he is expecting this group to perform at their best next week.

“The sport of baseball is growing by leaps and bounds in The Bahamas. In a few short days we will host the U15 Caribbean Cup where we will host four countries St Maarten, the US Virgin Islands and Cuba. We look forward to hosting them and we look forward to good competition. I want to say congratulations to the players, parents and to the coaches. We all want you to win the gold but, regardless of the outcome, do your best,” he said.

Cartwright, team manager, said preparations are going well so far and the team just needs to work on coming together ahead of competition. “For the last few weeks we had tryouts almost every day and we put these guys through numerous games. Preparation in that aspect has been good. Right now we have broken the team down to 18 and we are gonna practice daily where we are gonna iron out some team stuff. Usually these guys go into the local leagues and play in different academies they do not usually come together as one and play as a team so in the next couple days we are gonna prepare as a team and we should be good for the tournament,” he said.

Team Bahamas is coming off the heels of a sixth place finish at the Caribbean Baseball Cup last month. The team finished with a 1-4 win/loss record.

Cartwright said the expectation going into this U15 tournament is to win.

“My expectation is to win and my expectation is always to win. I think with this group of guys coming together, probably the top guys of the age group I think we are gonna show these guys that are coming in who is the boss,” he said.

The U15 Caribbean Baseball Cup will be livestreamed by RiLive. Tickets are currently available at the Andre Rodgers National Baseball Stadium.