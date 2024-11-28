COI protest for death penalty and crime reforms

By KEILE CAMPBELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

kcampbell@tribunemedia.net

THE Coalition of Independents (COI) protested outside Parliament, demanding a mandatory death penalty and reforms to tackle systemic crime.

Inside, Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis addressed allegations from a US federal indictment linking police officers to smuggling and a Bahamian politician to $2m in bribes.

COI leader Lincoln Bain called for Police Commissioner Clayton Fernander’s resignation and criticised Mr Davis and National Security Minister Wayne Munroe.

“We want Wayne Munroe and we want the Prime Minister to just say it wasn’t me,” he said.

He demanded a Commission of Inquiry, adding: “This document right here is enough for a Commission of Inquiry to be held right away.”

The protest also pushed for a referendum to mandate the death penalty and redefine life imprisonment. “Life imprisonment is not defined in our law,” Mr Bain said, criticising legislative “loopholes” that allow early releases.

Mr Bain condemned the PLP and FNM as corrupt and urged voters to reject traditional parties. “Are you going to still allow them to continue to take this country down to the dogs? Not on my watch,” he declared.