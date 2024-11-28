Man charged with rape and murder of grandmother

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

A 25-year-old man charged yesterday with last week’s murder and rape of a 72-year-old grandmother allegedly received death threats while in police custody, prompting a magistrate to order that he be isolated while on remand at the Bahamas Department of Corrections.

Javon Forbes was arraigned before Assistant Chief Magistrate Carolyn Vogt-Evans, accused of breaking into Vernencha Butler’s Ross Corner home on the night of November 23, attacking her after she returned from celebrating her sister’s 75th birthday.

Forbes allegedly raped and murdered Ms Butler after entering her residence through a front room window, reportedly under the influence of drugs. Relatives later discovered her body in a state of undress, with Forbes reportedly found sitting naked in her bedroom.

During the proceedings, Forbes’ attorney, Mark Rolle, told the court his client had been threatened by other prisoners while on remand at the Grove Police Station, prompting police to place him in isolation. Rolle added that Forbes was already bruised when isolated.

Magistrate Vogt-Evans ordered that Forbes remain isolated for his safety at the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services.

The defendant appeared calm during the arraignment, dressed in a stained white t-shirt and jogging pants, with his right arm bandaged and his left hand in a cast. His sister was also present in court.

The case will proceed to the Supreme Court through a voluntary bill of indictment scheduled for February 27, 2025.