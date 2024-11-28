Missing Andros teens charged with break-ins

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

TWO runaway teens were remanded to Simpson Penn Centre for Boys yesterday after admitting to a spree of house break-ins in Andros earlier this month.

Senior Magistrate Algernon Allen Jr arraigned two 13-year-old boys, whose names are being withheld due to them being minors, on four counts of housebreaking and three counts of stealing from a dwelling house.

One of the defendant’s parents was present for their arraignment, while a social services representative stood with the other.

MARCO alerts were released for both defendants last week after they were reported missing.

The defendants broke into four residences across Andros and stole an assortment of property between November 13 and 19.

The pair were reportedly arrested in the Johnson Bay area after they were found in a residence with stolen electronics, fishing gear, footwear and flashlights at 6.45pm on November 24.

The duo pleaded guilty to all charges against them.

The accused will be remanded to Simpson Penn Centre for Boys pending a social inquiry report, which is expected on their return to court on April 23, 2025.