Speaker’s behaviour in House

EDITOR, The Tribune.

WEDNESDAY’S behavior by the Speaker and the Government in the House of Assembly was an irrefutable demonstration that the PLP lacks the commitment, desire, or understanding to operate in a democratic and accountable manner.

Rather than reassuring Bahamians, the Prime Minister’s communication raised even more questions. Why did he discuss with senior members of US law enforcement his “deep concern over the sharp uptick in the flow of cocaine through The Bahamas”? Did he express these concerns to the Commissioner of Police, with whom he meets weekly? Did he raise these issues with the Minister of National Security? How many times were these concerns raised, and what actions were taken? Most troublingly, why was the Bahamian government seemingly excluded from the investigation? This omission suggests a troubling lack of confidence in our law enforcement and government officials.

The indictment released Tuesday mentions corrupt government officials, RBPF officers, and RBDF officers 23 times in just 19 pages. It paints The Bahamas as a jurisdiction where those entrusted with governance and law enforcement are implicated in criminal activities. Our Parliament is meant to symbolize our dedication to democracy, yet at a moment when accountability and transparency were paramount, the Speaker and the Government failed to meet the moment.

In a misguided and convenient interpretation of parliamentary procedure, the Speaker refused to allow the Leader of the Opposition to address this issue of national importance. Her actions were compounded by the Government’s abrupt suspension of the House while the Leader of the Opposition was still on his feet. Instead of showcasing a commitment to good governance and democracy, they engaged in undemocratic sharp practices that undermine public trust.

On August 19, 1992, Bahamians turned their heads to the rising sun and voted for a government that promised transparency and accountability—a government in the sunshine. We wanted better for our country. We were tired of the embarrassment and the perception that The Bahamas was “a nation for sale.” For decades, we have worked diligently to restore our reputation on the global stage.

In this instance, Bahamians expected the Prime Minister to take a firm stance. We expected him to assure the nation that, once the “high-ranking Bahamian politician” referenced in the indictment is identified, that individual would be immediately relieved of all government responsibilities pending a full investigation. Such action would have demonstrated his intention to address this matter swiftly and without reservation, showing us that it truly is “A New Day.”

Instead, the events in Parliament revealed a government that prioritises self-preservation over democracy, accountability, and the will of the people. The Bahamian people deserve better.

SENATOR MICHELA BARNETT ELLIS Nassau,

November 27, 2024.