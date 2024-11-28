US Embassy denies false visa requirement report

By AVA TURNQUEST

Tribune Digital Editor

aturnquest@tribunemedia.net

The United States Embassy has dismissed a false report circulating on social media claiming that Bahamians will require a visa to travel to the United States beginning in January 2025, replacing the current system that allows travel with a police record.

In response to questions from The Tribune, a spokesperson for the Embassy confirmed that no such policy update has been announced.

“The US Embassy did not report any update regarding visas for Bahamians,” the spokesperson said.

The false claim has gained traction on social media in the wake of a U.S. federal indictment that has sparked intense scrutiny and public discussion about corruption allegations involving senior Bahamian law enforcement officials.

In an address to Parliament yesterday, Prime Minister Philip Davis said he intended to meet with the US Chargé d’Affaires to discuss the matter.

The embassy spokesperson continued: "Any updates will be posted on the Embassy’s website and social media. Yesterday, Chargé Kimberly Furnish assured the Prime Minister that the United States’ commitment to our enduring partnership remains steadfast. The United States and The Bahamas’ collaboration continues to be strong."