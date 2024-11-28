What next in response to claims?

PRIME Minister Philip “Brave” Davis promised decisive action yesterday in the wake of allegations of a wide-ranging conspiracy involving corrupt Bahamian officials to smuggle drugs through The Bahamas and into the United States. He then delivered no such action.

There were calls for Police Commissioner Clayton Fernander to be removed from his post given the alleged involvement of officers under his command. No such action was taken.

There were calls for the sacking of the Minister of National Security, Wayne Munroe. That was not done.

In both cases, there are questions as to how such allegations could take place under their watch and – if proven – whether they should have been more aware of the actions of officers and officials.

Another call was made for a commission of inquiry to be launched to tackle not just this wave of allegations but also the previous claims of corruption being investigated after a series of voice notes were leaked involving allegations following a theft of $1.4m from a security guard at an airport. That too was not done.

Instead, Mr Davis promised to introduce legislation to strengthen oversight of law enforcement agencies – legislation that was already in the air to some extent, which means it is not a response to the latest allegations as much as a continuation of what went before.

In fairness, these allegations have only just emerged – and the government needs to identify for itself the far-reaching implications of the indictment filed in the United States against a total of 13 men.

Two of those men are already in custody – Chief Superintendent Elvis Curtis and Chief Petty Officer Darrin Roker.

US Attorney Damian Williams in the Southern District of New York said: “As alleged, for years, drug traffickers have smuggled tons of cocaine through The Bahamas with the support and protection of corrupt Bahamian government officials who control airports through-out the country and provide sensitive information about US Coast Guard movements to drug traffickers... Today’s charges should serve as yet another powerful wake-up call to corrupt officials everywhere—we will not rest until you are held accountable for your role in the drug trade that is poisoning this country and our community.”

DEA administrator Anne Milgram added: “The arrests of corrupt officials, including a leader of the Royal Bahamas Police Force and another government official in the Royal Bahamas Defence Force, expose the alarming betrayal of public trust that has enabled tons of cocaine to flow through The Bahamas and into the United States. In 2024, there was a 5.4% increase in cocaine seizures in the United States. By abusing their positions to accept bribes, protect traffickers, and facilitate drug shipments via airports and maritime routes, these individuals jeopardised countless lives for personal gain. Let this be a clear message from the DEA: if you are a government official who uses your power to traffic in drugs and corruption, we will bring you to justice in the United States.”

The international ramifications of these allegations are obvious. Our response here at home cannot be any less than completely above board. We must show that we are doing the right thing and remove those who would do the wrong thing.

Among the allegations in the indictment is a claim that a high-ranking politician would, in exchange for a $2m bribe, authorise the assistance and involvement of armed RBPF officials to facilitate incoming cocaine shipments.

It is unclear from the indictment whether this was actually acted upon or not – but the fact that a politician would show a willingness even to discuss it is tantamount to a betrayal of our nation.

Who is that politician? Well, a succession of figures yesterday distanced themselves from that allegation. Wayne Munroe, under whose ministry fall the officers who could have been involved, very clearly stated that he is not the person referred to in the indictment.

The government has not named any individual as being the person concerned – and no action has been taken to remove anyone from any post they may have.

So what happens next?

The government needs to move forward swiftly. It needs to be clear and open about any action taken against individuals.

There is a strong feeling among many citizens that there needs to be a clean slate. If the government does not provide the clean slate and restore faith in our officials, it could soon find that voters will provide their own clean slate at the next opportunity.

Across the board, without fear or favour, the government needs to show there is zero tolerance for corruption. No matter who the individual is, no matter what their connections are, no matter who their friends, family or lovers are, there needs to be an absolutely determined rooting out of corruption.

Anything less will be seen as a reluctance to act at all.