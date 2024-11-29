Atlantis gives thanks to staff

Thanksgiving might not be a Bahamian holiday, but that didn’t stop Atlantis Paradise Island from embracing the festive spirit with food, fun, and heartfelt appreciation for its team members.

“Today we are celebrating,” said Audrey Oswell, Atlantis President and Managing Director.

“Even though Thanksgiving is not a Bahamian holiday, I am sure you are aware that many of our team members celebrate anyway, and here at Atlantis, we take any opportunity to celebrate the fun that we have here every day and the loyalty and the excellence of our team members,.”

Adding to the excitement, senior staff rolled up their sleeves to serve meals at Stars, the team member cafeteria. The celebration brought smiles, gratitude, and a festive energy.

“We know the team members enjoy, and for most major holidays throughout the year, the senior team would come down to Stars, our team member cafeteria, and serve the employees just as a way of showing appreciation for all of the hard work that they do every day of the year,” Ms Oswell said.