Equestrian team returns home after outstanding performances

EQUESTRIAN Bahamas’ four-member team returned from the Grand Caraibe Suriname in Ponderosa Stables, Paramaribo, Suriname with some outstanding performances.

While competing in February in Martinique, The Bahamas was invited to join the tour that existed for over 20 years in the southern Caribbean.

Since then, the EB have been active participants, competing in Guadeloupe in May before going to Suriname last week.

Representing Team Bahamas in Suriname were Ella Saidi, Emma Johnston, Alana Pyfrom and Hannah Knowles. The team was coached by Raishun Burch of Bermuda and assisted by local trainer Erika Adderley.

Being held in Suriname, the competition was held under Netherlands Equestrian Federation rules. The competition took place over two days, with day 1 featuring a 2-phase competition and day 2 the more familiar format of one round against the clock, with riders achieving clear rounds proceeding to the jump off.

Overall placings were based on an amalgamation of the two days’ results. Johnston, Pyfrom and Knowles rose in the Espoir division (0.85m) while Saidi rode in the Elite division (1.05m). As in all Grand Caraibe competitions, this was a horse-borrowed competition with the riding clubs in Suriname lending their horses for the competition to the participants, including riders from Antigua, Bahamas, Bermuda, Cayman Islands, French Guyana, Guadeloupe, Jamaica, Martinique and Suriname.

“Our results were positive and coach Burch noted a strong improvement in each rider from one day to another as the competition proceeded,” said EB president Cathy Ramsingh-Pierre.

Saidi, riding Caesar, placed 5th in Sunday’s competition and finished 10th overall out of 22 in the Elite and Johnston, riding Ruffian, placed 7th in Sunday’s competition and finished 20th out of 42 overall in the Espoir.

Although Pyfrom and Knowles did not place in their division, both rode well in what was a very challenging environment.

“All athletes had a phenomenal learning experience, enjoyed themselves and were exemplary ambassadors for The Bahamas,” Ramsingh-Pierre said.

EB hopes to compete in Martinique and Guadeloupe in the spring.