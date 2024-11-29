Law firm’s senior partner’ named in four directories

The McKinney, Bancroft & Hughes (MB&H) law firm has announced that its senior partner, John F. Wilson KC, has been ranked in the top tier of attorneys in four major legal directories.

Mr Wilson was ranked in Chambers, Chambers High Net Worth, The Legal 500 and IFLR1000. “The legal profession demands unwavering commitment, and I am proud to contribute to advancing standards of excellence both locally and internationally,” said Mr Wilson.

“Being recognised by these leading legal directories is an honour and it reflects not just my efforts, but the exceptional support and collaboration of the team at McKinney, Bancroft & Hughes.” Chambers and Partners, ranks leading law firms and lawyers in more than 180 jurisdictions.

This year, it gave Mr Wilson a Global Guide ‘Band 1’ ranking in General business law: Dispute resolution, and a high net worth guide ‘Band 1’ ranking in Offshore: trusts. The firm also retained its ‘Band 1’ rating in Chambers’ High Net Worth guide.

The Legal 500 also named Mr Wilson as a ‘leading partner’ in the Caribbean, and recognised the firm for its outstanding work in dispute resolution, real estate and corporate law.

And the IFLR1000, the guide to the world’s leading financial and corporate law firms and attorneys, ranked McKinney, Bancroft & Hughes as a ‘top tier’ firm and awarded Mr Wilson with the prestigious ‘highly regarded lawyer’ ranking.