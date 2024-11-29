Nygard denied extradition appeal by Canadian court

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

The Supreme Court of Canada has reportedly rejected a request for leave to appeal regarding former fashion mogul Peter Nygard’s extradition to the United States.

According to The Canadian Press, the court did not provide reasons for its decision to decline the case, which is standard practice.

In May, the Manitoba Court of Appeal rejected Nygard’s request for a judicial review of the extradition order. His lawyers had hoped to bring the matter before the high court.

US authorities are seeking Nygard’s extradition based on a nine-count indictment from New York, which accuses him of engaging in illegal activities related to the sexual abuse and trafficking of women and minors.

The 83-year-old was sentenced to 11 years in prison in September for sexually assaulting four women in Toronto, Canada, from the late 1980s to 2005.

He could serve about 6.7 years of his sentence after getting credit for time served and will be eligible for full parole in 27 months and day parole in 21 months.

The founder of the defunct Nygard International also faces one count of sexual assault and one count of forcible confinement in Quebec along with sex-related charges in Winnipeg.

He has denied all allegations against him and the charges in those jurisdictions or in the US have not been tested in court. Nygard is appealing his convictions in Ontario.