Pintard calls for new House Speaker ‘able to be fair to the rest of us’

Opposition Leader Michael Pintard has called for the urgent appointment of a more independent Speaker of the House of Assembly, citing concerns over what he perceives as a lack of fairness toward Opposition members.

Mr Pintard said House Speaker Patricia Deveaux has compromised the independence of Parliament and should be removed from her post.

“I no longer accept that the Speaker is able to be fair to the rest of us,” said Mr Pintard in Grand Bahama on Thursday. “We have members of the executive bullying the Speaker, and the Speaker is willing to comply.”

On Wednesday, Ms Deveaux prevented Mr Pintard from speaking after Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis addressed a US indictment alleging that senior police and defence officers in The Bahamas were involved in the shipment of tons of cocaine into the United States.

Ms Deveaux claimed Mr Pintard had not followed the rules and stopped him from giving his communication, suspending House proceedings until December 4.

Mr Pintard said the structure of the country’s government is tripartite, consisting of the legislature, which is presided over by the Speaker, the judiciary, led by the Chief Justice, and the executive, headed by the prime minister.

“The system, the way it is presently organised, has robbed us of an independent Parliament, which is why we must move with a sense of urgency towards putting someone in place, supported by an infrastructure and an ecosystem where they can make strong independent decisions,” he said.

“In the absence of the system changing, we are going to have challenges. But also, you need in the chair somebody with the conviction and independence in terms of their character that they would be fair to all persons.”

Mr Pintard said the Opposition will not back down from holding the government accountable.

“We are not prepared to be silenced. We believe if they do not permit us to have a voice, no one else in the House will have a voice. We will challenge them every time.”

He stressed the importance of the Opposition being allowed to ask questions on the second Wednesday of each month, as outlined in House rules.

Mr Pintard said there are several pressing issues on the agenda that government ministers have refused to address.

“We are concerned about decisions made around electricity that have raised the cost of electricity, and about families who are hungry, and we are asking what provisions are you putting in place to address food insecurity.”

He also highlighted the need for answers regarding accommodations for women and children fleeing dangerous situations.

“We want to know what steps are being taken to create safe spaces where they are able to live for a period of time,” he said.

“None of these are questions the government is willing on a consistent basis to address.”