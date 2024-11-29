Pintard hosts Thanksgiving dinner for over 200 senior citizens

BY DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

Michael Pintard, Member of Parliament for Marco City, hosted a Thanksgiving luncheon on Thursday for more than 200 senior citizens in his constituency.

“This is the ninth year, and we are really excited to spend time with the gems in our community because our senior citizens are the persons who have laid the foundation for us,” he said.

The event took place at the Bahamas Union of Teachers Hall, where Mr Pintard greeted the seniors and served up a three-course meal.

“I want to say how much we appreciate you,” he said. “Far too often we do not take time out to pay homage to the person who brought us to where we are today.”

Mr Pintard said the luncheon was expanded this year to reach more seniors.

The FNM Marco City Association offers several other initiatives for seniors, including transportation, food vouchers, and utility assistance.

Pastor Steve Dean, of Central Church of God, said: “I saw old friends I have not seen in a long time; I think this is a good gesture by MP Pintard, and of course to see him serving speaks well of him because he is willing to serve the people.”

Lonia Dean said: “I enjoyed myself, and it was great to be served by the Honourable Michael Pintard, who is doing an awesome job in the community.”