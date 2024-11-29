SAC wins ‘best high school’ award

By BRENT STUBBS

Chief Sports Editor

bstubbs@tribunemedia.net

ONE year shy of its 80th anniversary, the Big Red Machine carted off several awards from the Ministry of Youth, Sports and Culture’s National Awards Ceremony to add to its impressive collection at St Augustine’s College.

At the recent event held at the Andre Rodgers Baseball Stadium, the Big Red Machine added to their collection on SAC’s campus off Bernard Road and Prince Charles Drive, the best high school award, high school coach award presented to Jason Edwards and the most outstanding female high school student, awarded to versatile Dior-Rae Scott.

In celebrating the accomplishment, Edwards, the Athletic Director at SAC, said they are extremely humbled in receiving the award that the athletes all shared in achieving.

“The coaches have worked extremely hard and so it’s good to see the fruits of their labour and to see that we are acknowledged and recognised nation-wide for the accomplishments,” Edwards said.

“But it’s a testament of SAC and its culture and what we try to cultivate on campus on a daily basis. It’s a wonderful job by the coaching staff, the students and the administration and students to bring this thing to light.”

As for his award, Edwards said when he saw the list of nominees, he expected it to go either way, but he was just delighted that he prevailed in the end.

“We have a lot of brilliant minds in the country, but it’s extremely pleasing and humbling too, to receive that award,” Edwards said. “Last year was a difficult year, but I put in a lot of work and I don’t think people know the late nights of planning, organizing and getting the kids to meet you halfway mentally.

“I felt good to see how things came to light. So I’m just grateful and honored to receive this year,” he stated.

And in reflecting on Scott, Edwards said she’s a very unique athlete, who can play softball and basketball at the elite level and throw the javelin at the elite level, so she’s a triple threat,” he pointed out.

But her main focus for the past two years have been on the javelin and she’s excelled, just just nationally, but regionally and at one point was ranked sixth in the world in her category. So she’s a phen=imal athlete and a great student, who has maintained a 3.5 GPA average.”

Edwards said they salute Scott and wish her every success as she moves on to the University of Nebraska in August to further her athletic career.

This past school year, the Big Red Machine captured another Bahamas Association of Independent Secondary Schools’ track and field championship title and the Ministry of Sports/Bahamas Association of Athletic Associations’ National High School Track and Field Championships.

Additionally, SAC pulled off the victory in the BAISS junior boys’ softball and volleyball championships and finished as runners-up in the junior and senior girls volleyball championship.

And at the national level, the Big Red Machine placed 18 members on the CARIFTA track and field team that participated in St George’s, Grenada over the Easter holiday weekend.

Scott was the highlight of their participation, winning the under-17 girls javelin with a CARIFTA record breaking performance. Scott just this week signed her letter-of-intent for the University of Nebraska, along with her Blue Chip Athletics’ team-mate Taysha Stubbs snd Annae Mackey, who will be heading to the University of Louisiana.

Woodside-Johnson, who along with her twin sister Diane Woodside-Johnson now sits in administration after serving as former athletes and teachers at SAC, said the accomplishments is just another feather in the cap for the Big Red Machine’s athletic program.

“UIt’s another accomplishment for St Augustine’s College heading into our 80th anniversary celebrations in January, 2025,” she said. “It’s kind of like a lunch to say SAC is still number one, SAC still produces the best athletes and coaches and of course is considered the best private school.

“So we’re excited to have received those awards and we’re hoping that the journey will continue with more victories and more awards in the future.”

With SAC getting ready to celebrate its 80th anniversary, Woodside-Johnson said their aim is to capture another BAISS track and field title and celebrate with not only their students, but their alumnis.

“We have next year to bring our alumins back to SAC during our 80th anniversary in addition to having SAC-A-Rama and our Homecoming weekend, February 27-28 and March 1-2,” she announced.

“And of course, we are commemorating those celebrations with a ball sometime in May. So St Augustine’s College is on the move. We’re moving into levels beyond levels that people can think of and hopefully we can bring our alumins to be a part of, not only what we have accomplished, but for next year.”