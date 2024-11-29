Sisters charged with stealing $10k from Dunkin Donuts

By PAVEL BAILEY

TWO sisters were granted bail after they allegedly stole more than $10,000 while working at Dunkin Donuts earlier this year.

Senior Magistrate Kendra Kelly arraigned Dendra Hanna, 32, and Bronique Hanna, 28, on separate counts of stealing by reason of employment.

Dendra while working at the restaurant is accused of stealing $5,524.86 between January 1 and February 9.

During the same timeframe, Bronique allegedly stole $6,610.19 from the same restaurant.

Both defendants pleaded not guilty.

The bail was set at $3,500 with one or two sureties each. Under the terms of their bail, they must sign in at the East Street South Police Station the first Monday of every month.

The defendants will return for trial on February 20, 2025.

Sergeant Vernon Pyfrom served as the prosecutor.