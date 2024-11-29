Taking Flight: How birding ecotours can diversify The Bahamas’ tourism industry and foster conservation

By YOLANDA PAWAR

of One Eleuthera Foundation

The Bahamas is perhaps best known for its shimmering aquamarine waters, powdery-sand beaches, and world-class beach resorts that can rival any in the world. Our tourism brand is synonymous with luxury beach vacations, vibrant Junkanoo festivals, and the natural warmth and exuberant hospitality of our people.

However, there are lucrative and growing opportunities to diversify the tourism sector and showcase another gem in our crown: ecotourism. This fast-growing tourism sector is fed by global travelers increasingly seeking authentic and environmentally conscious experiences. One promising avenue is birding ecotourism or birdwatching tourism, a burgeoning global industry that blends travel, adventure, and conservation.





The value of the global birding industry

Birding is a multibillion-dollar industry that attracts millions of enthusiasts worldwide. According to a 2019 study by the US Fish and Wildlife Service, birdwatchers in the United States alone contributed over $41 billion to the economy through trip-related expenditures and equipment purchases. Globally, regions like Costa Rica, Ecuador, and South Africa have transformed birding into a cornerstone of their ecotourism strategies, drawing visitors often willing to spend more in exchange for unique, tailored, sustainable experiences that deliver value.

Birders are not ordinary tourists. Statistically, they are well-educated, environmentally conscious, and eager to explore off-the-beaten-path destinations. Importantly, they often make repeat visits to track elusive or migratory species, creating a steady, year-round tourism flow. This makes birding an ideal fit for The Bahamas, especially for lesser-known islands where infrastructure might not cater to high-density tourism but can accommodate smaller groups of eco-conscious travelers more inclined to enjoy a “close-to-nature” travel experience.

With our geographical positioning and diverse ecosystems, including mangroves, pine forests, and wetlands, The Bahamas is a sanctuary and stop-off transit point for both migratory and endemic bird species. Leveraging this natural wealth, particularly on Family Islands such as Eleuthera, could attract avid birdwatchers, boost local economies, and help to promote environmental stewardship, providing that eco-activities are responsibly managed to ensure minimal environmental impact and overall sustainability.

Eleuthera’s daily international and domestic flight schedule also provides the accessibility and ease of travel needed to grow this industry. Another draw is that The Bahamas is home to several endemic and migratory bird species that could be a significant attraction for birders and enthusiasts. Among these is the Bahama Woodstar, a tiny hummingbird known for its vibrant, magically iridescent violet throat feathers with strokes of glittering green. Adding to the line-up is the beautiful Bahama Swallow, an elegant, slender, strikingly blue-and-white bird whose prime nesting habitat is pine forests.

Eleuthera, with its unspoiled natural landscapes and rich vegetation, provides a natural habitat for rare sought-after species such as the Kirtland’s Warbler and the occasional stray Summer Tanager, whose exotic and luminous crimson plumage has placed it on the bucket list of many.

During the migratory season, our islands come alive with bird visitors, adding to local populations and making The Bahamas a hotspot for novice and expert birders. By promoting these species and the unique ecosystems they inhabit, we can position ourselves as a premier birding destination in the Caribbean.





Learning from global leaders in birding tourism

Countries like Costa Rica and Ecuador have demonstrated how birding can transform rural economies. With its emphasis on conservation and biodiversity, Costa Rica has become a global leader in birding tourism, attracting visitors to its cloud forests and coastal wetlands. Similarly, Ecuador’s Yasuni National Park and Mindo Valley offer world-class birding experiences, contributing significantly to the national economy.

Closer to home, Trinidad and Tobago’s Asa Wright Nature Centre has set a benchmark for birding tourism in the Caribbean. By offering guided tours, comfortable accommodations, and immersive experiences in its lush rainforests, the center has drawn birdwatchers worldwide while prioritising memorable experiences for guests.

We have the potential in The Bahamas to create our unique niche. With our pristine environments and varied bird species, we can offer a distinct birding experience, further enhanced by our cultural richness and the hospitality for which Bahamians are known. Spin-off ecotourism-based business opportunities can include diverse, immersive guided tours, the establishment of eco-lodges, and other sustainable accommodations like glamping sites and equipment rentals, to name a few.

The industry can provide opportunities for locals to be trained and certified in specialized tours that offer valuable insights into the islands’ birds, plants, and ecosystems. This can create new job and entrepreneurship opportunities while preserving local knowledge and tradition. Local artisans producing bird-themed artwork, crafts, and souvenirs can add cultural value to the birding experience while supporting the growth of The Bahamas’ Orange Economy.





Conservation and environmental stewardship

Birding ecotourism is not just about economic gains but also a powerful tool for conservation. By showcasing the beauty and importance of The Bahamas’ ecosystems, birding can raise awareness about environmental stewardship. Visitors who witness first-hand the interplay between birds, plants, and other wildlife are more likely to support conservation efforts, both locally and globally. Community involvement is also crucial, as residents can play an active role in protecting habitats, reducing invasive species, and monitoring bird populations. Education programs funded by birding tourism can teach younger generations about the importance of preserving natural habitats and our ecosystems, building legacy and succession.





New birdwatching and nature trails at CTI

In 2025, One Eleuthera Foundation (OEF) will expand its ecotourism offerings with an exciting birdwatching experience at the Centre for Training and Innovation (CTI) campus in Rock Sound. In alignment with OEF’s commitment to environmental stewardship and in partnership with the American Bird Conservancy and other local partners, “The Bird’s Eye View” project will establish new nature and birdwatching trails on campus and provide training experiences for students interested in becoming certified tour guides.

This initiative will support local conservation efforts and OEF’s sustainable development plans for the campus. In collaboration with Antioch University, OEF will also embark on a project to propagate and plant Black Torch and White Sage, vital food sources and habitats for the Kirtland’s Warbler. Visitors will be able to enjoy guided and self-guided tours via The Bird’s Eye View trails and be exposed to the bountiful variety of birds, medical plants, and rich biodiversity found in our own backyard.

Birding ecotourism offers The Bahamas an opportunity to diversify its tourism industry while fostering conservation and sustainable development. By tapping into the growing global demand for nature-based travel, our islands can attract a new segment of high-value tourists and create new avenues for economic growth and empowerment.