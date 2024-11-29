Three men get probation on separate drug charges

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

THREE men were placed on six months probation after admitting to two separate drug charges.

Senior Magistrate Raquel Whyms arraigned Zhivago Cooper, 51, and James Simeon, 23, on charges of possession of dangerous drugs. Norman Seymour, 52, was also charged with possession of dangerous drugs.

Cooper and Simeon were found with 5g of marijuana on November 24 in New Providence. In a separate incident on the same date, Seymour was found with 8g of marijuana.

All three defendants pleaded guilty to the charges and admitted to using marijuana recreationally.

The men were placed on six months probation and ordered to enroll in drug counseling. If they breach the conditions of their probation, they will face a one-month prison term.

Sergeant 2257 Wilkinson served as the prosecutor.