Two women accused of injuring 10-year-old boy

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

TWO women were granted bail yesterday after being accused of injuring a ten-year-old boy left under their supervision.

Senior Magistrate Anishka Isaacs arraigned Shanica Lewis, 47, and Marvette Bethel, 25, on charges of cruelty to children.

The defendants are accused of breaking the boy’s finger while he was in their care on October 28 in New Providence.

Both women pleaded not guilty to the charges.

With no objection to bail from prosecutor Assistant Superintendent of Police Bowles, the defendants were granted bail of $2,000 each, with one or two sureties required.

The trial is scheduled to begin in February.