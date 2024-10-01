Customer event gives BTC chance to hear their views

By ANNELIA NIXON

anixon@tribunemedia.net

A DAY of customer appreciation and feedback was held yesterday by Bahamas Telecommunications Company (BTC) - the second year running for the luncheon that seeks to receive feedback from customers on how services can be improved.

CX day is officially celebrated on October 1 and the festivities will continue today in the South West Plaza and Marathon Mall in New Providence and Pioneers Way in Grand Bahama.

”We're going to be able to celebrate our customers as they come in. We have treats, we have prizes, we have special promotions just for them that they can take advantage of on that day as well.

“Specifically for our customers, letting them know that of course we love them, we appreciate them and while this is something that we do, just where I look at it as a more intentional effort to get that direct feedback, it's something that we want to continue to do as a company where letting them know that we take them really, we take their experience really important and we want to be able to make sure that we are able to stand up the necessary people, tools and systems to be able to better support them.”

Consumers of course, aired their grievances bringing about varying topics including, roaming. One customer claimed it has been an issue for her.

“My top need that I desperately need from BTC, when I'm travelling, I cannot receive any calls and I cannot make any calls unless it's on WhatsApp and that has been a concern for me for a quite a while, but that is a major concern for me because I get to travel quite frequently and so the minute I depart the flight, it seems like my whole network is shut down.”

Another customer had the opposite experience, stating that her phone was the only one able to receive service while in the mountains in China. Customers mentioned trouble with television packages and hacking on WhatsApp among other things.

Gas vouchers and John Bull gift cards were awarded to customers during the luncheon via trivia questions. Sameer Bhatti, CEO of BTC, said: “One of the things I'm most proud of is driving broadband throughout The Bahamas.That's New Providence and the Family Islands.

“Our mission is to connect you, to connect our communities, and to drive change in this country. One of the things I'm most proud of is driving broadband throughout The Bahamas.That's new providence and the family islands. With that said, my remarks here are brief because I brought two ears to this conversation today. Really to hear from you, really to hear your needs, your points of pain, the opportunities that we have to delight you, not for 2024, but for 2025 and beyond.”