Darville says A&E renovations completed by early next month

HEALTH and Wellness Minister Dr Michael Darville said yesterday long-running renovations to the Princess Margaret Hospital's Accident and Emergency section should be completed early next month.

His comments, after a weekend visit, came after former Health Minister Dr Duane Sands criticised the state of the department. Dr Sands claimed patients were "stacked up back to back" at the department and left waiting in hallways.

"Some were anxious, some were afraid," he said, noting that upgrades to the department have been ongoing for more than five years. "Many had already waited 12 to 15 hours and had many, many more hours to wait."

Dr Darville apologised for the inconvenience caused by the renovations, saying 70 percent of the parts under renovation will soon be brought into service. He attributed the delays to poorly structured contracts and oversights by the Minnis administration.

Dr Darville denied claims that some funds meant for upgrades were diverted to other government projects, saying that issues were related to unbudgeted funds needed for roof repairs and cast iron plumbing for sewerage mains and drainage.

Conditions at PMH, particularly in the A&E, have long been a concern.

Dr Sands criticised the government’s promises to fix PMH, calling it another "public relations" exercise. The FNM chairman cited the critical care block at PMH, completed nine years ago, as a "clear" example of government neglect, highlighting the lack of running water in the male bathroom, two urinals wrapped in plastic, and one toilet completely removed from the wall.

But Dr Darville pushed back, arguing that Dr Sands did little to improve PMH's crumbling infrastructure when he was in office.

He also called his criticisms "distasteful", adding: "His failure to respond when he had the opportunity and duty to, is partially why we are having the magnitude of challenges we are having today."

Nonetheless, the health minister expressed optimism about the ongoing repairs and said the long-awaited renovations to the legacy ward, operating theatres, and kitchen are scheduled to begin in a few months.